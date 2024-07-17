KTR refers to SC verdict, asks Speaker to take action against turncoat MLAs

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take action against the MLAs who changed their loyalties from the BRS to Congress, as per the orders of the Supreme Court.
Rama Rao, along with other BRS leaders, called on the Speaker here and complained against the nine BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress. The BRS has already given a complaint against another defector — Danam Nagender.
Rama Rao requested the Speaker to act immediately on the petition filed against Nagender and take action against nine other MLAs within three months.
Stating that a Manipur Congress MLA, who defected to another party, was disqualified following the verdict of the apex court, he read out the Supreme Court judgment and asked the Speaker to take similar action.
“In Delhi, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to give the impression that he is protecting the Constitution. In Hyderabad, however, the Congress is violating the Constitution and engineering defections,” he alleged.
Rama Rao also recalled that the Congress election manifesto talked about automatic cancellation of membership of an MLA or MP if he or she defects to another party.
Karnataka Congress leader Siddharamaiah alleged that the BJP was trying to buy their MLAs by paying Rs 50 crore each, Rama Rao said and requested the Speaker to check as to how many crores of rupees were changing hands in Telangana.
Rama Rao alleged that two BRS MLAs, who refused to change the party, received phone calls from local DSPs informing them that there is a threat to their lives.
Raids are being conducted on properties and offices of BRS MLAs M Rajasekhara Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy, Rama Rao alleged and added that town planning officials are threatening MLAs who were into real estate business.
BRS working prez gives Rs 5L to orphaned tribal kids
KTR on Tuesday announced help for tribal children whose parents were allegedly murdered at Chintala Thanda village of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal. The siblings, Deepika and Madan, were also injured during the incident. Their mother was a BRS worker.
KTR pledged to support their education and provide a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief. “Was heartbreaking to meet these two kids who lost both their parents to extremely brutal murders committed by a psychopath,” KTR said on X. He urged the state government to take strict action against the culprits and also extend support to the victims.