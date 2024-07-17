KTR refers to SC verdict, asks Speaker to take action against turncoat MLAs

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take action against the MLAs who changed their loyalties from the BRS to Congress, as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Rama Rao, along with other BRS leaders, called on the Speaker here and complained against the nine BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress. The BRS has already given a complaint against another defector — Danam Nagender.

Rama Rao requested the Speaker to act immediately on the petition filed against Nagender and take action against nine other MLAs within three months.

Stating that a Manipur Congress MLA, who defected to another party, was disqualified following the verdict of the apex court, he read out the Supreme Court judgment and asked the Speaker to take similar action.

“In Delhi, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to give the impression that he is protecting the Constitution. In Hyderabad, however, the Congress is violating the Constitution and engineering defections,” he alleged.

Rama Rao also recalled that the Congress election manifesto talked about automatic cancellation of membership of an MLA or MP if he or she defects to another party.