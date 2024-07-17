Owaisi wonders whether BRS will merge with BJP, cites media reports

HYDERABAD: Citing media reports, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday wondered whether the BRS will merge with the BJP or forge an alliance with the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said: “In 2008-2009, my party wrote to the then President Pranab Mukherjee that injustice was prevailing in Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh and it was underdeveloped. But we also said that if a state was formed, the BJP will become strong here. Telangana was formed and developed and there is still much to be done development-wise. But the question that arises is whether BRS will merge with the BJP or form an alliance. I don’t know about it, but it has been reported in some responsible papers.”

The AIMIM chief also cited media reports quoting BRS leader B Vinod Kumar as saying, “Everything is on the table; anything can happen (in politics).”

The reports claim that Vinod Kumar’s statement came in response to a question on the alliance or merger of BRS and BJP.

AIMIM supported the BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections in segments in which it did not contest. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, it backed the Congress in a few constituencies.

Condemning the terror attack in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of four Army personnel, Owaisi termed it a failure of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.