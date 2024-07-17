Owaisi wonders whether BRS will merge with BJP, cites media reports

HYDERABAD: Citing media reports, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday wondered whether the BRS will merge with the BJP or forge an alliance with the saffron party.
Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said: “In 2008-2009, my party wrote to the then President Pranab Mukherjee that injustice was prevailing in Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh and it was underdeveloped. But we also said that if a state was formed, the BJP will become strong here. Telangana was formed and developed and there is still much to be done development-wise. But the question that arises is whether BRS will merge with the BJP or form an alliance. I don’t know about it, but it has been reported in some responsible papers.”
The AIMIM chief also cited media reports quoting BRS leader B Vinod Kumar as saying, “Everything is on the table; anything can happen (in politics).”
The reports claim that Vinod Kumar’s statement came in response to a question on the alliance or merger of BRS and BJP.
AIMIM supported the BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections in segments in which it did not contest. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, it backed the Congress in a few constituencies.
Condemning the terror attack in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of four Army personnel, Owaisi termed it a failure of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
“Doda is way too far from the LoC; hence, it is important to think how they infiltrated and came this far and attacked our security personnel. More than 31 terrorist attacks have taken place in the Jammu region since 2021. It was not the case even during the peak of militancy. 48 security personnel have been killed. There is no information-sharing system... There are no contacts with locals. Narendra Modi claims that the situation improved after the abrogation of Article 370, but nothing like that has happened,” he said.
Alleging that Modi was too scared to even utter the word “China”, Owaisi said, “China has a role in this. Our government fears taking the name of China... Narendra Modi used to say during elections ‘ghar me ghus ke marenge’. What is happening now?”
Regarding the vandalisation of a mosque and the thrashing of locals near Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the AIMIM chief said, “It’s nothing but a terrorist attack on the mosque. This is the continuation of the December 6 (Babri mosque) demolition."
There is a Shinde-Fadnavis BJP government in Maharashtra. It is because of the government that such attacks on mosques are happening. It is being encouraged by the Shinde-BJP government to embolden such miscreants... We want to become Vishwaguru, but also demolish mosques. This is a deliberate targeting of Muslims and our place of worship,” he added.