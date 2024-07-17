Shifting Kaleshwaram project not justified: Ex-Jal Shakti adviser

HYDERABAD: Former adviser to Jal Shakti Ministry Sriram Vedire said that the reasons cited by the BRS government for shifting the source of Kaleshwaram project from Tummadihatti to Medigadda were unjustifiable. While deposing before the Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram project here on Tuesday, he found fault with the decision of the BRS government.

He said that as per the reports of the Central Water Commission, sufficient water was available at Tummadihatti. The reason cited by the BRS government for shifting the source was that there was a land acquisition problem at Tummadihatti.

“Acquisition of land is necessary for every project. It is a natural process. But, the BRS government showed it as if it’s an unnatural thing,” Sriram told reporters later.

Sriram also informed the Commission that the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that 160 tmcft water was available at Tummadihatti location.

“It is absolutely incorrect to say that CWC questioned the availability of 160 tmcft of water at Tummadihatti. CWC always said that there is 165 tmcft availability at 75% dependability at Tummadihatti for utilization under Pranahitha-Yellampalli-Chevella project,” he said.