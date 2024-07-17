Shifting Kaleshwaram project not justified: Ex-Jal Shakti adviser

HYDERABAD: Former adviser to Jal Shakti Ministry Sriram Vedire said that the reasons cited by the BRS government for shifting the source of Kaleshwaram project from Tummadihatti to Medigadda were unjustifiable. While deposing before the Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram project here on Tuesday, he found fault with the decision of the BRS government.
He said that as per the reports of the Central Water Commission, sufficient water was available at Tummadihatti. The reason cited by the BRS government for shifting the source was that there was a land acquisition problem at Tummadihatti.
“Acquisition of land is necessary for every project. It is a natural process. But, the BRS government showed it as if it’s an unnatural thing,” Sriram told reporters later.
Sriram also informed the Commission that the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that 160 tmcft water was available at Tummadihatti location.
“It is absolutely incorrect to say that CWC questioned the availability of 160 tmcft of water at Tummadihatti. CWC always said that there is 165 tmcft availability at 75% dependability at Tummadihatti for utilization under Pranahitha-Yellampalli-Chevella project,” he said.
“It is surprising to see that just by quoting a cautious statement made by CWC that too to help the state to be cautious about its rights, why did government deliberately give up on this PYC project (as a matter of convenience known only to them) is anybody’s guess,” Sriram said.
On the pretext of unavailability of water, that too by putting the onus wrongly on CWC, they re-engineered the project and moved it to a new location only to serve ‘some unknown interests’ and, in the process, they put the public interests at risk, he told the Commission in his power point presentation.
“This action of shifting the location took a huge toll on the state exchequer as the cost increased by Rs 80,000 crore but the increase in new command area at Medigadda is less than two lakh acres (from 16.4 lakh acres of Tummadihatti to 18.25 lakh acres as stated in the Kaleshwaram DPR),” he said.