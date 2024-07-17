Take steps to save government lands in Rangareddy district: Industries Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the encroachment of government land in and around Rangareddy, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has written to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), revenue, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), directing officials concerned to take stringent measures as well as conduct surprise inspections.

In a letter dated July 9, the minister said that several government-owned lands belonging to the TGIIC, HMDA/HUDA, and GHMC were being grabbed by “unsocial elements”.

Pointing out the negligent attitude of the officials, Sridhar Babu said no periodical reviews of the measures to be taken are conducted by the officials of these departments to protect government lands. He suggested that regular reviews and surprise checks should be conducted by the higher authorities of these departments, which will keep the field staff on their toes as well.

Citing examples, the minister said 105.13 acres of HUDA/HMDA land in Khanamet village (Serilingampally mandal) was under encroachment. Similarly, 100 acres of land in Miyapur village in the mandal have also been trespassed, the minister added.

Crucial responsibility

Sridhar Babu advised officials concerned to remain vigilant and protect the valuable lands of Rangareddy district, which are worth crores of rupees. He emphasised that safeguarding these lands is a crucial responsibility of the revenue, HMDA, GHMC and TGIIC officials.

“However, of late, this subject appears to have not been given enough attention by the officers controlling these organisations. The negligence on the part of government officials will cause irreparable loss to the government and the public exchequer,’ he stated in the letter.