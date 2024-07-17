Telangana government to provide loans to SHG women to become financially independent: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the state government’s objective is to turn one crore women into crorepatis, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that as part of the proposed new energy policy, they will also be encouraged to generate solar power.

Participating in the district collectors conference here, Vikramarka said that the government has also decided to provide loans to women belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) to enable them to purchase battery-run buses and encourage them to become financially independent.

“At present, there are 64 lakh SHG women in the state. The government is determined to increase their strength to one crore and help all of them become crorepatis,” he said.

The deputy CM explained that so far loans to the tune of Rs 340 crore were extended to SHGs in rural areas and Rs 140 crore in urban areas, taking the total loans disbursed to Rs 480 crore. The government paid Rs 1,566 crore interest on these loans after extending interest-free loans to women members of the SHGs, he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM directed the district collectors to undertake field visits extensively to help solve the problems of the people.