872 teaching staff sanctioned for 8 new government medical colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The health department has sanctioned the recruitment of 872 new teaching staff in the eight new government medical colleges on contractual basis for a period of one year. New recruitments will be done up to March 31, 2025 or till the regular posts are filled up, whichever is earlier, the order said.

Recruitment will be conducted for GMC in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narasampet, Medak and Yadadri Bhongir districts as well Maheshwaram and Quthbullapur for the posts of assistant professors, associate professors and professors.

Each of the colleges will have a total of 109 new teaching staff — 25 professors, 28 associate professors and 56 assistant professors.

The state government had earlier said that it would go ahead with the eight pending GMCs proposed by the previous BRS government and would conduct recruitment for the same. With the eight new medical colleges, the state will now have a total of 34 medical colleges, with 26 launched by the previous government.