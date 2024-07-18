After just 6 months in power, Congress now an outcast: former minister T Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: Alleging that the state government has failed to implement the six guarantees promised during the elections, former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that just six months after the party came to power, Congress activists were unable to enter villages as they face protests from people.

“The Congress has failed to implement its promises in the six months. Congress leaders are facing protests from villagers demanding the fulfilment of these promises. Of the six guarantees, the only one the Congress government implemented was the free bus scheme and it too is facing problems,” Harish said. He cast doubts about the government’s commitment to waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh as promised in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Harish also accused the Congress government of reducing the number of farmers eligible for the Rythu Bandhu scheme by introducing new rules and linking the scheme to ration cards. He insisted that the scheme should be implemented as it was under the previous BRS government and called for a formal GO rather than oral directives to officials.

The former minister also criticised Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who recently joined the Congress from the BRS, for his disloyalty. He asserted that BRS would remain a strong alternative to Congress even if leaders like Mahipal Reddy leave and predicted the latter’s defeat in the next elections. “His departure from the party would not make much difference to the BRS as our activists will work harder than ever,” Harish said.