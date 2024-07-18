Bank manager in Telangana diverts crores into personal account, vanishes

NIZAMABAD: Police are trying to trace the whereabouts of P Ajay, the manager of Union Bank’s Shivaji Nagar branch, who is suspected to have diverted sanctioned loan amounts to his personal account. As many as 19 complaints have been filed, and the police have consolidated these into a single case for investigation. Investigators believe that the total amount diverted could be in crores.

According to IV-Town Police SHO Pande Rao, Ajay built strong personal relationships with customers over the years. He allegedly sanctioned loans under various schemes, such as current account loans, overdrafts, and the Mudra scheme.

The issue came to light when a head of a business entity received an alert regarding an EMI for a Rs 40 lakh loan, despite having received only Rs 20 lakh. When he contacted the bank, he was informed that Rs 40 lakh had been sanctioned and that Ajay was currently unavailable. He realised that Ajay had diverted Rs 20 lakh from his loan amount and filed a complaint with the IV-Town police.