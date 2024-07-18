BRS targets filmmaker for using KCR’s catchphrase in item song

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders Rajitha Reddy and Sathish Kumar on Wednesday filed a police complaint alleging that the makers of an upcoming film Double iSmart have used a catchphrase of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in an item song.

The song is available for viewing on video streaming platform YouTube.

The complainants reached out to the LB Nagar DCP stating that the song used KCR’s popular catchphrase “Em chedham antav mari” and have thus hurt the sentiments of BRS leaders and supporters.

Rajitha Reddy strongly disapproved of the use of the BRS president’s catchphrase in an item song.

She alleged that a similar attempt to dent KCR’s image was made in an earlier film by the same director.

Rajitha requested the film director, Puri Jagannadh, to remove the catchphrase of the former chief minister from the song and warned that if he did not do so, BRS activists would lay siege to his residence.