Family claims 11-acre plot at Kokapet allotted to BRS by KCR regime

HYDERABAD: A family has moved the Telangana High Court seeking to reclaim an 11-acre plot in Kokapet that was allotted by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to the BRS at a price of Rs 100 per sq yd, ostensibly to establish an Institute for Excellence and Human Resource Development.

The land is located in Survey No. 240 of Kokapet village in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district and its market value is crores.

The petition was filed by Jakety Ashok Dutt Jayshree and her family members, residents of Hyderbasti. They requested the court to nullify the conveyance deed dated May 23, 2023 which facilitated the land transfer to the BRS by revenue officials at the Gandipet registrar. Additionally, the petitioners urged the court to prevent the municipal authorities and the HMDA from allowing any construction on the said land.

V Murali Manohar, counsel representing the petitioners, argued before the single-judge bench of Justice K Lakshman that the land in question was inherited by the petitioners from their late husband and father JM Ashok Dutt. Counsel said that Ashok Dutt purchased it through a registered sale deed (document No. 928 of 1967) from JH Krishna Murthy.

Murthy was the Power of Attorney holder for the legal heirs of the late Nawab Nusrat Jung-I, counsel said.

Murali Manohar contended that the Government of Hyderabad Deccan (HEH Nizam) had issued a gazette notification (No. 17, Volume 81) on January 23, 1950, designating Kokapet village as a non-khalsa village. This designation implies that the land cannot be claimed as government property.

Upon hearing the petitioners’ arguments, Justice Lakshman directed Murali Manohar to furnish the registration documents and Muntakhab (succession certificate) mentioned in the petition.

The court adjourned the hearing to July 18 for further examination of the presented documents.