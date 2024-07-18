Farmers upset at ‘hazy’ loan waiver norms in Telangana

KHAMMAM: There is simmering dissatisfaction among farmers over the state government’s recently released guidelines on crop loan waiver. They are demanding that crop loans be waived based on the criteria of the pattadar passbook.

During the elections, the Congress had assured farmers it would waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, which raised expectations among them. However, farmers are expressing doubts following the issuance of guidelines for crop loan waiver.

N Ramakrishna, a farmer of Chintakani village, said that small and marginal farmers who have been eagerly awaiting the waiver are now doubting whether their loans will be waived.

Another farmer, N Krishna Rao from Sathupalli, pointed out that many farmers do not have ration cards, as they have not been issued for the past decade. He criticised leaders for statements that suggest rescheduling of loans of the absence of ration cards would disqualify farmers from loan waiver.

The lack of clarity from ministers and leaders on the specific criteria for loan waivers is adding to the confusion among farmers. District Rythu Sangham president B Rambabu accused the government of changing its promise post-election, alleging that it initially committed to unconditional waivers of all crop loans up to `2 lakh.