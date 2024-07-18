Start coal production from Naini block within 4 months, SCCL told

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to complete pending work and start production of coal from Naini block which has been allotted to Singareni Collieries in Odisha, within four months.

Vikramarka chaired a review meeting with Energy Secretary Ronald Rose, Singareni CMD N Balram and other officials of the Energy department and Singareni Collieries at the Secretariat.

As the 135-year-old state-owned SCCL was taking up its first project outside Telangana, officials should ensure that the mining work should enhance the reputation of state government as well as Singareni while keeping the welfare of local populace in mind.

He instructed the SCCL management to regularly hold consultations with the Odisha Forest department to ensure ongoing works are completed at the earliest. The deputy chief minister also directed officials to ensure suitable plans are formulated for the rehabilitation of the local people and for corporate social responsibility programmes, and also to generate livelihood opportunities for the village youth.

Vikramarka said the officials should coordinate with the Odisha R&B department on widening of road till Chendipada which has the approval of Odisha chief minister . The road widening work should be expedited, he said.

The deputy CM said steps should be taken for execution of work on a high tension power line by consulting with the Odisha Energy department. Similarly the RPDAC meeting to discuss rehabilitation and compensation issues should be concluded soon, he added.

Balram expressed his gratitude for the initiative taken by the Dy CM and for showing special interest in the Naini block and finding solutions to all the problems.

He said that as suggested by the deputy CM, the SCCL would fix deadlines for every issue and would do its best to start coal production from October this year.