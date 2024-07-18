Telangana HC seeks government response on state paying I-T for politicos

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the chief secretary and the principal secretary to the General Administration Department (GAD) to submit their responses within four weeks to the contentions raised in a PIL challenging the payment of income tax for various high-ranking political officials by the state government.

The petitioner, represented by the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, and its secretary Soma Srinivas Reddy, is contesting the validity of Section 3(4) of the AP Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualification Act, 1953.

This provision, adopted by the Telangana Government through GO No. 1 dated January 3, 2015, mandates that the state government bear the Income Tax burden for the chief minister, deputy chief minister, all cabinet ministers and ministers of state, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council and other political functionaries.

The PIL urged the court to set aside Section 3(4) of the Act, arguing that all these politicians are public servants who receive salaries from the state and should, therefore, be responsible for paying their own Income Tax, just as other government servants and citizens do. Counsel for the petitioner said that under the Income Tax Act, the individual receiving remuneration is liable to pay the tax, not the state government.