14-yr-old raped by neighbour in Meerpet, Telangana

HYDERABAD : A 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Meerpet police station limits.

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother noticed changes in the girl’s body and learnt that she was pregnant.

The mother filed a complaint at the Meerpet police station.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and initiated an investigation.

Man held for attempting to sexually assault daughter

In another case, a man was arrested for purportedly attempting to sexually assault his 13-year-old daughter in Medipally on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the girl’s mother reported the incident to the police.

According to the cops, a complaint for attempt to sexual assault was filed on Tuesday. However, there have been instances earlier where the accused has assaulted the girl.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a complaint and the minor was sent for counselling and medical examination.

On Wednesday, Medipally police arrested the accused. He was remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.