HYDERABAD : The Revanth Reddy government on Thursday fulfilled a key promise from the 2023 Assembly elections by launching the crop loan waiver scheme. As per the promise, the government will waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Stating that it was the “most memorable day” of his life, the chief minister pressed a button, turning many farmers in Telangana debt-free. In the first phase, the government released Rs 6,098 crore, waiving loans below Rs 1 lakh for 11.5 lakh loan accounts, benefiting 10.83 lakh farmer families.

Nalgonda had the highest number of beneficiaries, with Rs 454.49 crore in loan waivers benefiting 78,643 families while Medchal-Malkajgiri had the lowest number, with Rs 12.53 crore released for 2,667 families.

Of the 119 Assembly constituencies, nine had no crop loans. Andole constituency in Medak district had the highest number of beneficiaries, with 19,186 families receiving a total of Rs 107.83 crore in loan waivers.