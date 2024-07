KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD : Heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Thursday, leading to disruption of normal life, particularly in erstwhile Khammam and Warangal and surrounding districts. The downpours, driven by multiple weather systems over the Bay of Bengal, led to two breaches in the Peddavagu reservoir in Aswaraopet mandal.

Officials are evacuating residents from 18 villages—15 in AP and three in Telangana—that are at risk due to the breaches and shifting them to safer places.

Two minor children were reportedly killed by lightning, and about 20 persons were trapped in agricultural fields inundated by the overflowing Peddavagu.

District administration and NDRF personnel from Andhra Pradesh, responding to a request from the Telangana government, deployed a helicopter to rescue those trapped. Officials are releasing water from the reservoir by lifting two gates, and are struggling to lift a third gate that remains stuck. The reservoir’s full storage capacity is 21 feet. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been briefed on the situation.

The officials have a reason to worry as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli until July 20.

An orange alert has been issued for Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Suryapet districts, while a yellow alert is in place for other districts.

Rains to continue till July 24

Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 207 mm, followed by 171.8 mm in Kotapally, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS). Manthani in Peddapalli district received 123.5 mm rainfall.

Parts of Hyderabad also experienced heavy showers in the late evening, with Kukatpally recording 49 mm rainfall, Quthbullapur 34 mm and Patancheru 31 mm.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area has formed over the central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal, with associated cyclonic circulation expected to intensify and move northwest towards the Odisha coast in the next two days. Combined with a monsoon trough and a shear zone, this will increase rainfall over Telangana.

Light to moderate rains are likely in the state until July 24. For Hyderabad, the forecast over the next 48 hours includes light to moderate rains or thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 23°C, with surface winds from the west at 8-12 kmph.

In Khammam district, incessant rains have caused Finneran, Taliperu, and several tanks to overflow. Officials have warned residents in low-lying areas under the Kinnerasani project that the gates might be lifted soon.