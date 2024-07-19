Telangana HC orders action plan to prevent stray dog attacks

HYDERABAD : Taking suo motu cognisance of the spate of stray dog attacks, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Animal Birth Control (ABC) committee, established by the state government, to develop effective measures to prevent such cases. The court has mandated the committee to consult with various animal welfare organisations in the state and propose actionable solutions to curb these attacks.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, issued these directives during a hearing on a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) based on a newspaper report highlighting the tragic death of a four-year-old boy mauled by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

During the hearing, CJ Aradhe said that simply sterilising stray dogs was insufficient in preventing such attacks. He called for a comprehensive strategy involving the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the state government, animal welfare organisations, and the ABC committee to address the issue effectively. “We must find a way to stop these tragic incidents,” he stated.

Over 3.79 lakh stray dogs in TG: Government

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan informed the court that the state government, in coordination with the GHMC, was striving to mitigate the stray dog menace, which has become increasingly frequent. He reported there are 3,79,156 stray dogs in the state and acknowledged that while sterilisation can reduce the dogs’ aggressiveness, it alone is not a complete solution.

The case was adjourned to July 31.