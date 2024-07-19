Telangana HC refuses to stay DSC test notification

HYDERABAD : The High Court has declined to stay the Telangana State Teachers Recruitment Test (TS-DSC 2024) notification, which aims to recruit 11,062 teachers for government schools across the state.

Justice Pulla Karthik presided over the case filed by Rompally Ashok and nine other aspirants who are seeking to postpone the examination scheduled from July 18 to August 5.

The petitioners argued that the exam is being conducted hastily, depriving them of adequate preparation time as they were occupied with other competitive exams since 2022, including Group 1 and 2, NEET, and various central government recruitment exams.

Representing the state, Additional Advocate General T Rajnikanth Reddy informed the court that the examination process had already begun and would conclude on August 5.

He stated that approximately 245,000 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets and commenced taking the exam. He emphasised that extensive arrangements had been made, including logistics, question paper distribution, examination centre identification, and staffing, making it impractical to postpone the examination for the sake of the ten petitioners.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge decided to adjourn the case until August 28 for further deliberation.