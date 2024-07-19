Union minister Bandi demanded Telangana government implement crop loan waiver for all farmers

HYDERABAD : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded that the state government implement crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh to all farmers and also pay the interest amount.

In a statement issued here, Sanjay urged the government to remove farmers from the list of “defaulters” of banks and see that all the farmers got fresh loans.

He found fault with the state government for celebrating the farm loan waiver. “What are the reasons for your celebrations? Because you placed conditions and cut the number of farmers under crop loan waiver scheme? For not paying compensation to the farmers, who lost crops?” Sanjay asked.

He alleged that the crop loan waiver scheme was like a ‘drama’ before the local body elections.

The Union minister asked why the government did not extend Rythu Bandhu benefits to tenant farmers.

He alleged that around Rs 20,000 crore Rythu Bandhu funds, to be paid to farmers for Kharif and Rabi seasons, were diverted to crop loan waiver scheme.

The government should waive crop loans of all farmers and see that the bankers were issued ‘no dues certificate’.

Sanjay said that around 39 lakh farmers were waiting for the crop loan waiver. But, the state government limited that number to only 11 lakh farmers, he alleged.

“According to the available statistics, total loans taken by farmers was around Rs 64,000 crore but the state government is writing off loans of only 10 per cent farmers,” he claimed.