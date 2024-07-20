CM Revanth Reddy assures support to India’s top-ranked chess player

HYDERABAD : India’s top ranked chess player, and World No. 4, Arjun Erigaisi, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Erigaisi was accompanied by fellow chess players, including Divith Reddy (under-8 world champion), Adireddy Arjun (under-19 national junior champion) and Pranay Akula.

According to officials, Revanth congratulated the sportspersons.

Telangana State Chess Association (TSCA) president KS Prasad told TNIE: “Arjun, who is the flagbearer of the sport in the state, was assured of all possible support.”

Giving details about the logistical backing required from the state government, Prasad said: “We only need support from the government on three fronts. We want them to provide air tickets, accommodation and the tournament registration fee for the players travelling to play abroad, especially in Europe, which hosts most of the elite competitions.” Prasad, who met Sports Authority of Telangana (SATS) officials on Friday, noted that an assurance has been given by the authorities to provide support to players who have ELO ratings above 2200.

“With the support of the government and new SATS leadership, we (TSCA) are also looking forward to organising GM-level tournaments now,” Prasad said.

Currently, the TSCA sends players to Chennai to train under GMs.

In April, when the Candidates event was underway, both Erigaisi and Dronavalli Harika pointed out that there was a dearth of chess-oriented schemes in Telangana compared to TN.

Harika had said that when Erigaisi became India’s top player, there was nothing out of the ordinary done by the government to support him.

Erigaisi had said that rewards and recognition are important for players, even those who have sponsors and financial support, as they inspire them differently.