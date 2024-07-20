Flash flood causes 150 m breach in Peddavagu irrigation project in Telangana

KHAMMAM : Flash floods on Friday morning washed away 150 meters of the Peddavagu irrigation project in Aswaraopet mandal. Irrigation officials tentatively estimated the loss due to the breach to be Rs 10 crore. One of the motors also was damaged.

About 10 villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were affected by floodwaters. Project executive engineer P Suresh Kumar said that about 27.8 cm of rainfall was recorded in six hours in the project upstream areas at Buttaigudem and Gubbalamangi in Andhra Pradesh.

Within no time, 1.5 tmcft of water entered the reservoir against its storage capacity of 0.5 tmcft.

Due to sudden flooding, water overflowed for some time which led to a breach around Thursday midnight.

Though the Peddavagu project site is in Telangana, it serves both te sibling states. Around 15,000 acre ayacut is in Andhra Pradesh and nearly 2,300 acres ayacut is in Telangana.

There has been a dispute between the two states as to who should maintain the project.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported in submerged areas as the officials had shifted people in advance to safer places.