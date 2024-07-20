Hyderabad government hospitals to get new superintendents

HYDERABAD : In a significant reshuffle within the health department, new superintendents will soon take charge at Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Osmania General Hospital.

The longstanding transfers were finally implemented under the general transfers by the health department. The superintendents of these prestigious government hospitals were reassigned to various district government colleges during a counselling session conducted by the health secretary recently.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao and Gandhi Medical College principal and former Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy have been posted to Yadadri Bhuvangiri district medical college. Dr K Indira, principal of GMC, Nizamabad, is likely to replace Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

Dr Nagendar Bejamshetty, Osmania General Hospital superintendent, has been transferred to Maheshwaram Government Medical College.

Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Fever Hospital, has been moved to Government Medical College, Jangaon. Dr Kondal Reddy and Dr Anil Kumar from Fever Hospital will join Yadadri and Maheshwaram Medical College, respectively.

Sources said that the superintendent position at Fever Hospital may remain vacant for now, as no replacement has been appointed yet.

Dr T Shankar, superintendent of Government ENT Hospital, has also been transferred, and a new superintendent will soon be appointed.

Additionally, discussions are underway in the health department regarding the appointment of the DME and additional DME positions. There is a proposal to extend the retirement age limit from 61 to 65 years for administrative posts, pending approval in the upcoming Assembly session. The Congress government plans to address this issue following earlier proposals rejected by the former governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Dr Narendra Kumar, current principal of OMC, is likely to assume the role of DME based on seniority once the retirement age limit hurdle is resolved and extended to 65 years.