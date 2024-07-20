IMD issues red alert for one more day across Telangana

HYDERABAD : Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu and Peddapalli districts witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

IMD recorded Moderate rains in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanapet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy. As of Friday, the highest rainfall in the state was 57.3 mm in Mahbubnagar, followed by 54 mm in Vikarabad and 43.4 mm in Khammam, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reports.

Hyderabad experienced light showers at many places in the evening and night on Friday.

As per the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a depression and the monsoon trough has advanced towards the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts, whereas the shear zone roughly along 20°N between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists.

Light to moderate rains will continue in the state till July 25. The IMD has issued a red alert for July 20 for the districts of Adilabad, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli for extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall and a yellow alert till July 21 for the rest of the districts.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers. At times, there will be intense spells accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees C and 23 degrees C respectively.