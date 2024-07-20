Irrigation minister says only 65 tmfct water utilised from Kaleshwaram project in five years in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that water released into Godavari was more than what was pumped from the river, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that only 65 tmcft of water from the Kaleshwaram project was utilised in the five years.

The state government has sought an inquiry report on condition of pump houses of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he said and added that he will discuss every detail during a meeting with the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

During an informal chat with the media at the R&B guesthouse here, he said: “If all the pumps of KLIS have to run annually, the electricity bills will come to about Rs 10,000 crore. Releasing that the state has to bear such a huge burden, people defeated the BRS. As the party is facing extinction, more BRS MLAs are ready to join the Congress,” he said.

He also said that the government intends to utilise canals and pump houses of Sripada Yellampalli project for the benefit of farmers.

Referring to crop loan waiver, he said: “The BRS government waived Rs 25,000 crore crop loans in 10 years. But the Congress waived Rs 31,000 crore loans within eight months of forming the government.”

He also said that the government will soon issue new ration cards.