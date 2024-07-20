Rivers, streams overflow amidst heavy rains in north, east Telangana

ADILABAD : Several irrigation projects in Mancherial and Kumurambheem-Asifabad districts have been receiving copious inflows since Thursday midnight following heavy rainfall. The rain disrupted road transportation in a few interior areas.

There was a production loss of 90,000 tonnes of coal at the opencast mines of Singerani Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Srirampur, Bellampally and Mandamarri on account of torrential rains.

Heavy rains were reported in Nenel, Bheemini, Kannepalli, Kotapelli and Thandur mandals.

Erravagu in Kannepalli was overflowing, flooding a road bridge, which resulted in disruption of transportation to villages in Mancherial district. The Thuthungu river which is in spate has damaged the road near Dulabandham in Kotapally mandal.

Chennur MLA G Vivek inspected the roads that have been damaged and assured the people that he would take measures to repair them. On Thursday night, heavy rains lashed Kagaznagar, leading to inundation of a few localities.

Sirpur MLA Palvai Harish visited Balaji Nagar, Kanyakaparmeshwari temple area and Anwar Urdu School, which were affected by rains. The MLA instructed the officials to take steps to remove encroachments on the drains to ensure free flow of water.

The Bejjur Mandal Development Office has been inundated. The employees had difficulty reaching the office. In Burgudem, people were seen catching fish in water that flooded their village following a breach in the river bund.

The inflows into Kadam project are about 4,156 cusecs and its present water level is at 689.050 ft as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 ft.

Ada project in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district has been receiving inflows of 934 cusecs. The officials opened two gates to let out water at the rate of 1,304 cusecs.

The present storage is 5.936 tmcft as against its gross capacity of 10.393 tmcft.