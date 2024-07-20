Telangana model will prevail over Gujarat’s: Cong MPs on crop loan waiver

HYDERABAD : Telangana Congress MPs expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for implementing the loan waiver scheme.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mallu Ravi, Ramsahayam Raghuram Reddy and Porike Balram Naik said that the Telangana model will prevail over the Gujarat model in the country as it made farmers debt-free.

Stating that the Congress has suffered a setback in Lok Sabha elections due to a negative campaign launched by the opposition parties on loan waiver, Ravi said that the Congress has delivered on its promise.

He also said that his party has implemented five out of six guarantees. He said that the Congress is committed to the CM’s promise of completing the farm loan waiver process by August 15. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has become a true Rythu Bandhu by waiving over Rs 31,000 crore loans,” he said.

He said that they will ask the Congress high command to take Telangana as a role model in the implementation of welfare schemes.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Punna Kailash Netha and Charukonda Venkatesh held a grand celebration at the Martyrs Memorial, Gunpark, in a symbolic representation that aspirations of “Telangana martyrs have come true”.

Later in the day, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy said that they have delivered on their promise in just seven months, though they have five years to do it.

“While the BRS government ruined the state by pushing it into debt trap, the Congress government waived the debts of the farmers. This is the change the Congress had promised,” he added.