Telangana Public Service Commission reschedules Group-II exams to December

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday rescheduled the Group-II examinations to December.

In a statement, the TGPSC said, “It is hereby informed that the Commission, having deliberated on the proximity of examination dates between various recruitments, has decided to reschedule the Group-II exams scheduled on August 7 and 8 to December 2024. The dates on which the Group-II exam would be conducted in December would be announced later.”

It may be mentioned here that unemployed youths had staged protests over several days demanding postponement of DSC examinations, as they were scheduled to be held one week after the Group-II tests. The government, after discussing the matter with Group-II aspirants, decided to reschedule the examinations to December.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told the Group-II aspirants that the government would consider their demands.

During the meeting with the Group-II aspirants at the Secretariat, Vikramarka issued instructions to TGPSC chairman Mahender Reddy to examine the possibility of postponing the exam as sought by the unemployed youth.

Schedule for exams to be planned diligently: Bhatti

“A job calendar will be announced after identifying vacant posts and competitive examinations will be held in such a way that their schedules don’t overlap,” Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured the Group-2 candidates.

He said that had the previous BRS government filled vacancies in the last 10 years, lakhs of families would have been settled by now.

The deputy CM also said that the government was taking measures for revamping the education system. He advised the youth not to fall into the trap of some vested interests. “If you threaten or attempt to blackmail the government at the instance of some selfish persons, you will get entangled in cases and ultimately, you alone will suffer,” he cautioned them.

Online coaching

The state government plans to inaugurate Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in every Assembly constituency in a few days for the benefit of those preparing for competitive examinations, the deputy CM said. These centres were being set up with modern technology and free online coaching would be offered from 10 am to 5 pm to those preparing for competitive exams. The services of subject experts from across the country would be sought to train candidates in the competitive exams, he said.

The experts would take lessons online with Hyderabad as the main centre. Those preparing for the exams could pose their questions online from their respective centres and seek clarifications to their doubts, Vikramarka said.

“From now on, those preparing for competitive exams need not suffer by subsisting on Rs 5 meals in Ashok Nagar, as the government will provide online coaching to the unemployed youths,” he said.