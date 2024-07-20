Telangana transport minister Ponnam challenges Bandi Sanjay's claims of state government ignoring farmers

HYDERABAD : Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday challenged Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prove his allegation that the government was ignoring 70 per cent of farmers while implementing of the farm loan waiver scheme.

He also demanded that the BJP leader resign from his post and tender an unconditional apology if he fails to prove his claims.

In a statement issued here, Prabhakar said that the government is determined to complete the implementation of the loan waiver scheme by August.

He also said that “it’s the responsibility of the Congress government” to fulfil all the promises made to the people of Telangana.

Prabhakar wondered why the BJP leaders were unable to digest the fact that the Congress government is waiving the loans of the farmers as promised.

“The BJP has not implemented loan waiver scheme in the states where it is in power. When the Congress did it, they are criticising the move, instead of praising it,” the minister said.

Prabhakar also alleged that the BJP failed to release funds to provide assistance to Telangana farmers whose crops were damaged. But it had a different policy altogether for Gujarat farmers, he said.

“What will you (Sanjay) bring from the Centre for Telangana farmers,” he asked.

He also reminded the BJP of its promise to sanction pensions for farmers who are above 60 years and demanded that the BJP-led Centre issue an apology for not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers community.