Congress engineering defections: BRS to Governor CP Radhakrishnan

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders, led by party working president KT Rama Rao, on Saturday lodged a complaint with Governor CP Radhakrishnan against the Congress, accusing it of engineering defections of legislators and also violating protocol.

The BRS delegation, comprising MLAs, MLCs and other leaders, sought the intervention of the Governor to stem the defections of BRS legislators to the ruling party.

Speaking to the media later, Rama Rao accused Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of adopting a contradictory stance on claiming to protect the Constitution on one hand while allowing his party to engineer defections.

Rama Rao disclosed that the delegation brought up the case of Danam Nagender, who was elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket and contested for the Lok Saba as a Congress candidate.

“We not only reported the unconstitutional acts of the Congress to the Governor but also to the President,” he stated.

Rama Rao said that the delegation informed the Governor of the “repressive atmosphere” created by the Congress “through coercion, suppression, arrests and false cases.”

“The Governor responded very seriously to these issues and assured us that he would ask the home secretary to inquire further,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that flood water has been stored in the Medigadda barrage, Rama Rao said, “The Congress must lower its head in shame after spreading false propaganda that Medigadda would be washed away if water was stored and that Rs 1 lakh crore was wasted. They spread false information about a minor issue. Medigadda’s ability to withstand the current flood waters demonstrates the greatness of the Kaleshwaram project. We will visit Medigadda soon and explain the facts to the public.”