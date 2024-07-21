Develop tourist spots, promote Telangana culture: Deputy CM Bhatti to district officials

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday asked the officials of Adilabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Warangal districts to develop tourist spots such as waterfalls to attract national and international tourists.

The deputy chief minister, along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, at a budget review meeting with officials of tourism, culture, and sports departments inquired about how Sanskritika Saradhi artists were doing their job in the last seven months. He said their services were not being utilised properly for the promotion of the Telangana culture and directed officials to draw a plan to improve the situation.

The minister also enquired about the tourism projects that the previous government had abandoned midway, remarking that it was a “colossal waste of public money”. He said the projects which were in advanced stages of completion but were left to their fate be taken up for their completion. He said that the rest of the buildings that were left midway could be taken up later on.

Bhatti noted that there were several sports grounds in the state. As they were not being used, encroachments were taking place. Officials should swing into action immediately, and organise sports activities daily to put them to good use. He suggested that arrangements be made to conduct sports for students of residential schools in these playgrounds. He also directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on properties owned by the Tourism department as well as leased properties. He directed the Tourism and Culture departments to utilise the Outer Ring Road, major irrigation projects and forests for tourism development and generating income.

Krishna Rao said that culture was not only about songs, dances, and games. Many are not aware that culture is also about the lifestyle of the people. Artistes should power change in people’s lifestyle and create awareness about food, attire, and other aspects among rural people, Krishna Rao said.