Hyderabad, surrounding districts hit by heavy rainfall

HYDERABAD: Initially starting as light showers on Friday, the rain gradually intensified into uninterrupted drizzles and later into heavy downpours in Hyderabad in the late afternoon on Saturday. Additionally, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Adilabad districts experienced heavy rainfall across the state.

Across the state, Mupkal in Nizamabad district recorded the highest rainfall at 156.8 mm, followed by Mamda at Nirmal at 119.8 and Mallapur at Jagtial at 112.3 mm. Within Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of 32.5 mm, followed by Khairatabad at 31 mm and Golconda at 30 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Odisha coast near Chilika Lake has remained stationary in the last three hours, centred on Saturday over the same region near latitude 19.6°N and longitude 85.4°E, about 40 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha). It is likely to move further northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next 12 hours.

Additionally, the monsoon trough passes through the Odisha coast and the east-central Bay of Bengal while the shear zone roughly along 20°N between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, tilting southwards with height.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar for Sunday.

Showers till July 26

The state will continue to experience light to moderate rains until July 26, with the yellow alert extended for another day.

Over the next 48 hours, the city of Hyderabad is expected to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 23°C, respectively, with a relative humidity of 93%. Surface winds are likely to be south-westerlies with wind speeds around 10-12 kmph.