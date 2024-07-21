Life of people has gone from bad to worse in Congress rule: BJP state president Kishan

HYDERABAD: Continuing to attack the Congress government over “unemployment”, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the only change witnessed in Telangana recently was that power was passed from the Kalvakuntlas to the family of Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing a protest — Nirudyogula Maha Darna — organised by the BJYM at the Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, Kishan alleged that only the Congress high command benefitted after the grand old party was voted to power in the state.

Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kishan said that the Congress government has forgotten the promises made to unemployed youth. He said that the Congress leaders were not even speaking about the party’s promises like providing electric scooters, issuing Vidya Bharosa cards worth Rs 5 lakh and giving unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000. He demanded the state government fulfil the promises made to unemployed youth at the earliest.

“The Congress government in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah and Telangana led by Revanth have lost the goodwill of the people in a very short time,” Kishan alleged. He was especially critical of the Congress government for allegedly not implementing its six guarantees in 100 days as promised.