Telangana government to spend Rs 1.5L crore on Musi riverfront beautification

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government will spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on Musi riverfront beautification and rejuvenation of the highly polluted river during the next five years to attract tourists from around the world.

The polluted river with nauseating smell will be beautified on the lines of River Thames in London. ‘’We want you all to be partners in the development of the Musi so that the government can be remembered by the posterity,” he said.

Inaugurating the ‘Y’ shaped flyover at Gopanpally Thanda in Serilingampally here, the chief minister said the government envisaged Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) for taking up the riverfront project. It will be a beautiful tourist destination for travellers from all around the world. Whenever Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs get filled up and crest gates are opened, clean water should flow all the way to Nalgonda, he added.

Revanth sought the cooperation of people to make Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city in the next 10 years. He said that 65% of Telangana’s income comes from the twin cities and all those who visit Hyderabad are assured of job opportunities.