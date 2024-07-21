Telangana government to spend Rs 1.5L crore on Musi riverfront beautification

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government will spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on Musi riverfront beautification and rejuvenation of the highly polluted river during the next five years to attract tourists from around the world.
The polluted river with nauseating smell will be beautified on the lines of River Thames in London. ‘’We want you all to be partners in the development of the Musi so that the government can be remembered by the posterity,” he said.
Inaugurating the ‘Y’ shaped flyover at Gopanpally Thanda in Serilingampally here, the chief minister said the government envisaged Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) for taking up the riverfront project. It will be a beautiful tourist destination for travellers from all around the world. Whenever Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs get filled up and crest gates are opened, clean water should flow all the way to Nalgonda, he added.
Revanth sought the cooperation of people to make Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city in the next 10 years. He said that 65% of Telangana’s income comes from the twin cities and all those who visit Hyderabad are assured of job opportunities.
He also promised that a semi-urban region will be developed between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and that the works on RRR will begin soon.
He announced that the state government has established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) for the purpose of disaster management, asset protection, functions and responsibilities.
The wing will protect assets of ULBs and government such as parks, layout, open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, nalas, land parcels, roads, carriageways, footpaths, etc from encroachments.
Removal of lake encroachments will be taken up in coordination with GHMC and other local bodies, the chief minister said. An acre of land in Gopanpally is worth Rs 100 crore now and the price of land has increased due to several IT companies coming up here, he said.
The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion from Gopanpally, Tellapur, Nallagandla and other areas towards to Gachibowli. Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others also participated in the event.