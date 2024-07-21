Telangana prepares for budget session commencing July 23

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviewed preparations for the Budget session of the Legislature, which is set to commence from July 23, with senior officials on Saturday. She directed the officials to send prompt replies to all the questions raised by the legislators with all available information.

The CS said that senior officials should be present in the Legislature during the Budget session to ensure that there is no communication gap. Special chief secretary, finance, K Ramakrishna Rao said that the annual Budget will be presented on July 25. There will be discussion on demands of various departments in the subsequent days.

He wanted the officials to ensure that notes on demands and the outcome Budget should be kept ready well in time so that the members will have sufficient time to go through it and raise matters for discussion.

Principal secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Navin Mittal, Sailaja Ramaiyyar and Sabyasachi Ghosh, secretaries Raghunandan Rao, Buddha Prakash Jyothi, V Karuna, Lokesh Kumar and CIPR Hanumantha Rao, and other officials were present.