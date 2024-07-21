Telangana

Union Budget: Focus on role of Telangana MPs

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have been approaching the Centre for the resolution of these issues and for support for the development of the state.
HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Union Budget, the focus is on the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 that remain unfulfilled. In the recent General Elections, Telangana voters sent eight BJP, eight Congress and one AIMIM candidates to the Lok Sabha. The electorate now expects these MPs, especially those from the BJP, to push the NDA government to honour the commitments outlined in the APRA-2014. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have been approaching the Centre for the resolution of these issues and for support for the development of the state. Expectations are high for significant projects and budget allocations for Telangana in the Union Budget to be presented next week.

The 31 pending issues:

  1. National Design Centre

  2. Pending issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

  3. IPS cadre review

  4. Reimbursement of expenditure by the government of Andhra Pradesh for common bodies

  5. Reimbursement of SPOs Central share (60%) pending under security-related expenditure

  6. Central assistance for the modernisation of state-level apex enforcement agencies (TSANB & TSCSB)

  7. Implementation of Smart City Mission in Greater Warangal and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations

  8. Establishment of a steel plant in Khammam district

  9. Release of special assistance for backward districts in Telangana

  10. 15th Finance Commission Grants for 2022-23 & 2023-24

  11. ITIR project

  12. Establishment of semiconductor mission in Telangana

  13. Integrated coach factory in Kazipet

  14. New railway line from Kalwakurthy to Macherla

  15. Declaring Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme as a national project

  16. Establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad

  17. Establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in newly created districts

  18. Release of Rs 347.54 crore under NHM for the 3rd and 4th quarter of FY 2023-24

  19. Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. coal block allocation

  20. Opening of Sainik School in Yelkurthi Village, Dharmasagar mandal in Warangal district

  21. Transfer of defence lands for infrastructure development in GHMC & HMDA areas

  22. Construction of elevated corridors on Rajiv Rahadari (SH01) and Nagpur Highway (SH044)

  23. Upgrading Hyderabad (ORR) - Kalwakurthy (NH-765) to a four-lane national highway

  24. Declaring expressways around Hyderabad (RRR) as National Highways

  25. Clearance of eight national highway projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana

  26. Launch of Setu Bandhan scheme (CRIF) for constructing ROBs/RUBs to eliminate level crossings

  27. Implementation of NHAI projects in Telangana

  28. Including Manthani-Peddapalli area in the national highway map of India

  29. Upgrading 15 state highways to improve connectivity in backward regions

  30. Establishment of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park near Hyderabad

  31. Release of Rs 1,586.30 crore subsidy for excess levy during KMS 2014-15



