Union Budget: Focus on role of Telangana MPs

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Union Budget, the focus is on the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 that remain unfulfilled. In the recent General Elections, Telangana voters sent eight BJP, eight Congress and one AIMIM candidates to the Lok Sabha. The electorate now expects these MPs, especially those from the BJP, to push the NDA government to honour the commitments outlined in the APRA-2014. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues have been approaching the Centre for the resolution of these issues and for support for the development of the state. Expectations are high for significant projects and budget allocations for Telangana in the Union Budget to be presented next week.
The 31 pending issues:
National Design Centre
Pending issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
IPS cadre review
Reimbursement of expenditure by the government of Andhra Pradesh for common bodies
Reimbursement of SPOs Central share (60%) pending under security-related expenditure
Central assistance for the modernisation of state-level apex enforcement agencies (TSANB & TSCSB)
Implementation of Smart City Mission in Greater Warangal and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations
Establishment of a steel plant in Khammam district
Release of special assistance for backward districts in Telangana
15th Finance Commission Grants for 2022-23 & 2023-24
ITIR project
Establishment of semiconductor mission in Telangana
Integrated coach factory in Kazipet
New railway line from Kalwakurthy to Macherla
Declaring Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme as a national project
Establishment of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad
Establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in newly created districts
Release of Rs 347.54 crore under NHM for the 3rd and 4th quarter of FY 2023-24
Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. coal block allocation
Opening of Sainik School in Yelkurthi Village, Dharmasagar mandal in Warangal district
Transfer of defence lands for infrastructure development in GHMC & HMDA areas
Construction of elevated corridors on Rajiv Rahadari (SH01) and Nagpur Highway (SH044)
Upgrading Hyderabad (ORR) - Kalwakurthy (NH-765) to a four-lane national highway
Declaring expressways around Hyderabad (RRR) as National Highways
Clearance of eight national highway projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana
Launch of Setu Bandhan scheme (CRIF) for constructing ROBs/RUBs to eliminate level crossings
Implementation of NHAI projects in Telangana
Including Manthani-Peddapalli area in the national highway map of India
Upgrading 15 state highways to improve connectivity in backward regions
Establishment of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park near Hyderabad
Release of Rs 1,586.30 crore subsidy for excess levy during KMS 2014-15