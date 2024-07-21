Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launches Mineral Foundation portal in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Mineral Exploration Hackathon’. The event is aimed at promoting the use of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for geophysical data collection to identify new mineral targets, particularly deep-seated and concealed ore bodies.

Kishan also launched the national District Mineral Foundation (DMF) portal, which is expected to enhance transparency and accessibility by consolidating information on district mineral foundations across the country. The portal will provide details of 645 DMFs. It is designed to facilitate access to DMF data, track developments and utilisation, and offer a repository of best practices for effective implementation.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan spoke of the transformations in the mines and minerals sector driven by structural reforms initiated by the Modi government. He said that these reforms ensure the fair and transparent allocation of mineral resources, promote sustainable development and the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

He also invited stakeholders to utilise the National Geoscience Repository available online to explore opportunities within the sector. The event saw participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Mines, Geological Survey of India and various other stakeholders.

Kishan also released two publications: “Glimpse of Geology and Mineral Resources, Telangana” and “Minerals in Telangana - Spotlights” on the occasion. These publications focus on the geological setup of Telangana and the mineral potential of the state.

The event included a roadshow on the Tranche IV of the e-auction of critical and strategic mineral blocks that commenced on June 24, 2024.