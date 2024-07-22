20-year-old dies while shooting stunt videos in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old youth died while filming a bike stunt video on National Highway 65 in Pedda Amberpet on Sunday.

The deceased, Shiva M, a resident of LB Nagar, hailed from Warangal. The rider, Sampath, took Shiva along with him towards Pedda Amberpet on his bike. Sampath was performing a wheelie while Shiva was shooting the video. Later, Shiva was riding pillion along with Sampath and lost his balance while performing stunts. The 20-year-old sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Sampath sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. It is suspected that Sampath lost control of the bike due to the slippery road conditions caused by the ongoing rain in the city for the past few days. The bike may have slipped, resulting in Sampath losing balance and falling. Consequently, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.