Anti-national forces ran false campaigns against BJP: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines and BJP Telangana state president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the “anti-national forces” of running false campaigns and conspiring against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Addressing the saffron party’s Hyderabad district unit meeting held in Somajiguda, Kishan vented his anger at the Congress and its allies for launching false propaganda claiming that the BJP, if retains power at the Centre, would change the Constitution and remove reservations.

While lauding Narendra Modi for creating history by leading the party to poll victory and taking oath as the prime minister for the third successive time, he accused the Congress of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar several times in the past and conspiring to defeat the architect of the Indian Constitution in the elections.

Stating that the BJP is the only party that “moves forward organisationally, regardless of electoral success”, the Union minister said that the saffron party is being run “democratically with cadre as its main strength”.