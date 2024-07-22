Anti-national forces ran false campaigns against BJP: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal & Mines and BJP Telangana state president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused the “anti-national forces” of running false campaigns and conspiring against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Addressing the saffron party’s Hyderabad district unit meeting held in Somajiguda, Kishan vented his anger at the Congress and its allies for launching false propaganda claiming that the BJP, if retains power at the Centre, would change the Constitution and remove reservations.
While lauding Narendra Modi for creating history by leading the party to poll victory and taking oath as the prime minister for the third successive time, he accused the Congress of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar several times in the past and conspiring to defeat the architect of the Indian Constitution in the elections.
Stating that the BJP is the only party that “moves forward organisationally, regardless of electoral success”, the Union minister said that the saffron party is being run “democratically with cadre as its main strength”.
Taking a dig at the grand old party and its leaders, he said: “The Congress did not secure even 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections but Rahul Gandhi celebrated as if he became the prime minister. For the first time in the country’s history, people were amused by a party celebrating after losing the elections.”
“Parties carry out election campaigns in a decent and democratic manner. But in this election, anti-national forces hatched several conspiracies in an attempt to defeat the BJP,” he added.
Kishan also said that people have realised that when the Congress was in power, terrorism, family rule and corruption increased considerably. “That’s why people supported the NDA and voted it to power for the third consecutive time,” he said and added that the credit of curbing terrorism goes to the Modi government.
Alleging that the Congress has a history of committing scams, he said that the current ruling party in the state is following in the footsteps of the BRS and poaching MLAs of other parties.