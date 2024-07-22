Global aluminium cans maker to set up Rs 700 crore unit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Ball Beverage Packaging Pvt Ltd has shown interest in establishing a production unit in Telangana with a Rs 700 crore investment, creating 500 jobs, said IT & Industries and Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday.

Representatives of the company, which supplies aluminium cans to beer, soft drinks and perfume industries, met the minister to discuss their expansion plans. The minister assured them of all support, including the necessary infrastructure.

Discussion pertained to the idea that some changes have to be made in the excise system in order to bottle beer in aluminium tins in the state.

Sridhar Babu said he will discuss the matter with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao.

He noted that the excise duty will be reduced by packing 500 ml of beer in aluminium cans, as a result of which the government will get an additional income of Rs 285 crore annually.

Coca-Cola bottling plant to come up in Peddapalli

He also said that during his visit to Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia, the company expressed its readiness to set up a new bottling unit in Peddapalli district. The aluminium cans for the coke bottling will be provided by Ball Beverages, for which a unit will be set up for Rs 1,000 crore, the industries minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister asked the company’s representatives to submit a detailed plan regarding investments.