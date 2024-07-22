Parliament session: Telangana Congress MPs to raise pending APRA, BRGF issues

HYDERABAD: The Congress MPs from Telangana will be demanding the Union government to clear the pending Special Assistance dues under the Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) and seek an extension of the scheme by five more years.

The MPs have reportedly decided to raise these and other issues, including those related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA) in the Budget session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to start on Monday.

The Special Assistance for backward regions was mentioned in Section 94 (2) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The Centre released Rs 2,250 crore for 2015-16 to 2018-19 and 2020-21 at Rs 450 crore per year for the development of nine erstwhile districts of the state. The utilisation certificates were also submitted to the Union government. Now, the Congress MPs insist that the Centre should release the pending dues of Rs 1,800 core for 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Besides this, the Congress MPs also want to raise several pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act like public debt, which has not been settled till date. As per Section 54(1) of the AP Reorganisation Act, “all liabilities on account of public debt and public account of the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, outstanding immediately before the appointed day shall be apportioned based on population ratio of the Successor States unless a different mode of apportionment is provided under the Provision of this Act”.