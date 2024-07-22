Telangana Chief Minister to invite Rahul Gandhi to crop loan waiver celebration meet

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday, is scheduled to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and invite him to a public meeting to be held in Warangal to celebrate the implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme. The state Congress is planning to hold the meeting in the third week of August.

The ruling party seeks to project the fulfilment of the crop loan waiver promise made by Rahul Gandhi nearly two years ago as a landmark event. It may be recalled that at the Farmers’ Declaration rally in Warangal, Rahul promised to implement loan waiver if the Congress came to power in Telangana. Within seven months of assuming office, Revanth Reddy managed to overcome financial challenges to mobilise approximately Rs 32,000 crore for the waiver of crop loans.

The Revanth government credited the first tranche of Rs 6,000 crore towards the waiver of crop loans of farmers up to Rs 1 lakh. In the next phase, the government aims to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh, with plans to complete the scheme implementation by August 15.

In addition to the loan waiver, the Congress government has been proactive in delivering on other pre-poll promises, the six guarantees. It is implementing free transportation for women, providing gas cylinders at Rs 500, supplying free electricity up to 200 units to the poor apart from enhancing the Aarogyasri health insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakh.