Two washed away as rain continues in Telangana's Adilabad district

HYDERABAD: Two persons were washed away in streams in erstwhile Adilabad district and first warning was sounded at Bhadrachalam as the water level in the Godavari rose to 44 feet following continuous rains in the state on Sunday. Mulugu recorded 120.3 mm rainfall followed by Hanamkonda at 82 mm, as per a TGDPS report.
Minimum temperatures dropped by 40 degrees Celsius with incessant rains for the past 72 hours in several districts. Irrigation projects continued to receive copious inflows. Medak recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 19.60 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD data.
Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and surface winds of around 40 kmph were recorded in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Janagaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Surypet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri districts.
Light rain till July 27
Light to moderate rains will continue in the state till July 27 and IMD has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph till July 23 in many districts.
Light to moderate rain likely in Hyderabad
Hyderabad experienced uninterrupted drizzle with intermittent showers for over 24 hours.
For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.
Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/South-Westerlies with wind speeds around 8-12 kmph.
As per the IMD, the well marked low-pressure area over interior Odisha and the neighbourhood moved northwestwards and now lies over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh and is likely to move northwestwards across Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area during next 12 hours.