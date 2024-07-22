Two washed away as rain continues in Telangana's Adilabad district

HYDERABAD: Two persons were washed away in streams in erstwhile Adilabad district and first warning was sounded at Bhadrachalam as the water level in the Godavari rose to 44 feet following continuous rains in the state on Sunday. Mulugu recorded 120.3 mm rainfall followed by Hanamkonda at 82 mm, as per a TGDPS report.

Minimum temperatures dropped by 40 degrees Celsius with incessant rains for the past 72 hours in several districts. Irrigation projects continued to receive copious inflows. Medak recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 19.60 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD data.

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and surface winds of around 40 kmph were recorded in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Janagaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Surypet, Vikarabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri districts.