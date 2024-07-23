All MPs should try to get funds for Telangana: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said that the Union ministers representing Telangana should ensure that the Union Budget allocates funds for projects promised under the state bifurcation Act.

Speaking to the media at Assembly media point here, he said that the state government, unlike the previous regime, was ready to cooperate with the Centre. “The state government is eligible to receive every single rupee it seeking, under the federal system,” he said and added that all the MPs from Telangana, cutting across party lines, should stand together to ensure that justice is done for the state.

Stating that the present dispensation has done away with the practice of CM and ministers not meeting the prime minister and Union ministers, he said: “We keep electoral politics and governance apart. We will cooperate with the Centre.”

Alleging that the Union government has not been allocating funds for supply of essential commodities and infrastructure development in Hyderabad for the past several years, he said that the Centre should support the developmental projects started by the state government.