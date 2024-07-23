BRS meets on July 23 to finalise strategy for Telangana assembly session

HYDERABAD: The BRS Legislature Party is likely to meet here on Tuesday and finalise the strategy to be adopted in the state legislature session.

The BRS members are likely to raise the poaching of its 10 MLAs and six MLCs by the Congress and focus on the anti-defection laws. Besides this, the BRS is likely to raise the unkept assurances of the Congress, including six-guarantees, in the Assembly.

The recent protests by the unemployed youth, the alleged police excesses against the agitating youth, failure to release the job calendar, law and order situation, weavers suicides, exclusion of some farmers from the crop loan waiver scheme, non-payment of bonus for paddy, delay in reimbursing the fee for students and others would be highlighted by the BRS in the House. The pink party may include some more points in its agenda after the BRSLP meeting.

Though sources said that BRS chief and Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the Budget session of the Assembly, there has been no official confirmation from the party.

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with reporters, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the state government was neglecting panchayats and not releasing funds for the local bodies.

He said that the government paid Aasara pensions only after the BRS raised the issue. He alleged that the government was not paying bills to small contractors and did not clear the bills for works taken up under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme. The home guards were not getting honorarium regularly, he alleged.

Harish claimed that the government has no money to clear Shaadi Mubarak - Kalyan Lakshmi scheme applications.