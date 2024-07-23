Congress, BRS glove up as Telangana assembly convenes on July 23

HYDERABAD: Fireworks are expected through the Assembly session that is set to commence from Tuesday, with the key combatants — the ruling Congress and the main Opposition BRS — looking to go for the jugular.
The two parties are sure to enter the Legislature with all guns blazing and score crucial brownie points ahead of the local body elections. For the ruling Congress, the alleged “misdeeds” of the previous BRS regime will be the key to corner the pink party. The BRS will likely raise the issues of defection of its leaders, the “unfulfilled promises” of the Congress and more.
One of the more intriguing questions that is currently being discussed in political circles is whether BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao attends the session. If KCR, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LOP), again prefers to give the session a miss as he did on the last two occasions, the treasury benches will surely go hammer and tongs at the BRS. If KCR does attend, he can corner the Congress with the acerbic wit he is known for. Meanwhile, sources insist that KCR will attend the session on July 25, the day Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presents the Budget.
In the last session, the BRS was able to confidently take on the treasury benches on several issues, including the Kaleshwaram project and Rythu Bharosa, as well as the perceived shortcomings in the vote on account Budget, with senior leaders like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari leading the charge in KCR’s absence. However, much water has flown down the Musi since, with the BRS weakened by the defection of 10 of its MLAs, including the aforementioned legislators, to the ruling Congress.
Though this is a big setback for the BRS, it has enough firepower in the form of former ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others to counter the government.
BRS looks at loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa as ammo to corner govt
The key issues on which the Opposition will try to corner the government will be farm loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa, as well as unpaid pensions which, as claimed by the BRS, are pending for the last three months.
If the Opposition tries to raise the heat over these issues, the treasury benches may go on the offensive by bringing up the alleged irregularities that occurred during the BRS regime in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project, the power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh and poor state of finances.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to raise the phone-tapping issue, which was not taken up in the last two sessions, to corner the BRS. He is expected to lambast the BRS over the alleged surveillance of the then-opposition leaders, their family members, journalists and judges as well as those who raised their voice against KCR and his government.
In case the BRS members raise the MLAs’ defection issue, the ruling party is reportedly preparing to counter it with a list of MLAs who were poached by the BRS chief when his party was in power. With both the Opposition members and treasury benches sharpening their knives to have a go at each other, the upcoming Assembly session will definitely be a stormy affair.