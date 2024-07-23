Congress, BRS glove up as Telangana assembly convenes on July 23

HYDERABAD: Fireworks are expected through the Assembly session that is set to commence from Tuesday, with the key combatants — the ruling Congress and the main Opposition BRS — looking to go for the jugular.

The two parties are sure to enter the Legislature with all guns blazing and score crucial brownie points ahead of the local body elections. For the ruling Congress, the alleged “misdeeds” of the previous BRS regime will be the key to corner the pink party. The BRS will likely raise the issues of defection of its leaders, the “unfulfilled promises” of the Congress and more.

One of the more intriguing questions that is currently being discussed in political circles is whether BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao attends the session. If KCR, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LOP), again prefers to give the session a miss as he did on the last two occasions, the treasury benches will surely go hammer and tongs at the BRS. If KCR does attend, he can corner the Congress with the acerbic wit he is known for. Meanwhile, sources insist that KCR will attend the session on July 25, the day Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presents the Budget.

In the last session, the BRS was able to confidently take on the treasury benches on several issues, including the Kaleshwaram project and Rythu Bharosa, as well as the perceived shortcomings in the vote on account Budget, with senior leaders like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari leading the charge in KCR’s absence. However, much water has flown down the Musi since, with the BRS weakened by the defection of 10 of its MLAs, including the aforementioned legislators, to the ruling Congress.

Though this is a big setback for the BRS, it has enough firepower in the form of former ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others to counter the government.