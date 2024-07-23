Godavari water level reaches at 50 ft; second warning issued at Telangana's Bhadrachalam

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level may reach the 52 feet mark by Tuesday morning, and if it hovers at 53 feet or above, a third warning will be issued.

On Monday, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy conducted a review meeting with the officials in Bhadrachalam after examining the flood situation by visiting the flood bank and bathing ghats. He predicted that the water level could reach 55 feet, and instructed the officials to be alert and ready for the rescue operations.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Damodar Rao said necessary measures were taken to shift those hit by flood to nine rehabilitation centres set up in Bhadrachalam town, eight in Cherla mandal and another eight in Dummagudem mandal. Another 10 flood rehabilitation centres were established in the Pinapaka constituency.

He said the administration had also kept the country boats ready for the rescue operations.

34 teams in temple town

Meanwhile, district Collector Jitesh V Patil said that the NDRF team comprising 34 members has reached Bhadrachalam and is ready to step in for rescue operations.

He said two disaster response teams were already set up to respond to emergency situations.

As the floodwater from the Taliperu project flows into the upper catchment areas, the water level in Godavari is increasing.

It is being reported that the floodwater has blocked the roads from Bhadrachalam to Kunavaram in Andhra Pradesh and the road to Dummagudem and Cherla mandals. Moreover, some roads in the Pinapaka constituency have been blocked and transportation has also been cut off in many villages in the Agency areas.