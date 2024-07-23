Rain relents in Telangana, sun shines after five days

HYDERABAD: After five days of alerts and incessant rains across Telangana, the sun broke through the clouds on Monday.

However, the state did receive scattered rainfall, with Rajanna Sircilla district recording 23.5 mm, Bhadradri Kothagudem 16 mm and Mulugu 14.8 mm. Hyderabad recorded scattered light rain spells during the evening hours.

The state will continue to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers till July 28, as per the IMD forecast. It said that for the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light rain or thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively with surface speeds around 8-12 kmph and relative humidity of 87 per cent.

The weatherman said that the low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southeastward with height. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Guna, centre of low pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh, Chandbali and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.