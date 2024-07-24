CREDAI satisfied with budget, says will improve real estate sector in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad, on Tuesday expressed its satisfaction with the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will significantly bolster the real estate sector in the region.

CREDAI Hyderabad president V Rajashekhar Reddy highlighted the Budget’s focus on infrastructure development, land reforms, and affordable housing as key factors that he said will drive growth in the sector. In an official release, he praised the alignment of the Telangana government’s initiatives with the Union Budget and said that this would create a positive synergy for the real estate market.

The Budget’s simplification of capital gains tax rates, particularly the reduction to 12.5% for real estate, will stimulate investment and boost property transactions, said CREDAI Hyderabad general secretary B Jagannath Rao.

Acknowledging the removal of indexation benefits for properties acquired after 2001, Jagannath Rao clarified that properties acquired before this date will continue to enjoy these benefits. The real estate body also expressed optimism about the Budget’s impact on affordable housing. It said that an elaborate response would be forthcoming after going through the fine print in the Budget document.

“We remain committed to working with the government to leverage these Budget initiatives for the benefit of the real estate industry and the overall economic development of the region,” the statement said.