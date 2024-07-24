IMD forecasts light to moderate rains in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Parts of Telangana continued to receive spells of rainfall on Tuesday. As per IMD, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected to persist in the state till Monday (July 29).

According to the IMD, isolated places in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts experienced light to moderate rain and light thunderstorms on Tuesday.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is likely to receive light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 30°C and 23°C, respectively, with surface wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.