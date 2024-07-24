KTR disappointed with zero allocation, says only a few states received benefits

HYDERABAD: Expressing disappointment over “Telangana not being mentioned in the entire Budget”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that once again, the state has “received nothing”.

“We hoped that Telugu daughter-in-law, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would allocate significant funds to Telangana in the Budget. But she allocated zero funds,” he said.

“Despite having a Budget of more than Rs 48 lakh crore, only a few states received major benefits while Telangana was not mentioned in the entire Budget. Once again, Telangana received nothing,” he added.

In the past, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao requested the Centre to take decisions on around 35 promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “We wrote letters and made several appeals. There was no mention of additional funds for Mulugu University, the Bayyaram steel factory, or the railway coach factory in Kazipet. Despite our requests, national status has not been granted to any irrigation project in the state,” he said.

The BRS government, in the past, also requested national institutes such as IIM for Telangana but not a single one has been sanctioned for the state, he pointed out. “We had also sought funds for industrial corridors from Telangana to Mumbai-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai but there was no response. Also requested the establishment of a new handloom cluster along with a mega powerloom cluster but the Union government did not respond. Even the requests made by the current CM and ministers from Telangana during their visits to Delhi were ignored,” he said.